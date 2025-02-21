"For the first time ever" - AEW sent a message after Jon Moxley vs Cope (fka Edge) was made official for Revolution

AEW recently issued a statement regarding the World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Cope (fka Edge) at the Revolution Pay-Per-View. The match was made official a few days back.

At the Worlds End 2024 Pay-Per-View, Cope made his blockbuster return after months and immediately went after Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The former Edge has also been on the pursuit of the AEW World Championship which is currently held by Mox. After refusing the challenge for weeks, The Purveyor of Violence eventually accepted it last week on Dynamite.

The AEW World Title match between Moxley and Cope has been made official for Revolution 2025 on March 9th. Following the official announcement, All Elite Wrestling sent a message through social media, acknowledging that it is going to be a first-time-ever bout between the former WWE Superstars:

"FOR THE 1ST TIME EVER: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rated R Superstar COPE! At #AEWRevolution on Sunday March 9, from Los Angeles, @ratedrcope clashes with #AEW World Champion @jonmoxley , to challenge for the #AEW World Championship!" the caption of the post read.

Jon Moxley has a one-up on Cope (fka Edge) ahead of AEW Revolution

Prior to their World Title match at AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley and Cope locked horns in a tag team Brisbane brawl at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Moxley teamed up with his Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli, and the former Edge joined forces with Jay White.

The Brisbane brawl turned out to be an entertaining encounter filled with many brutal spots. In a shocking end to the match, however, Moxley managed to choke The Rated-R Superstar out and secure the win after interference from Death Riders.

Moreover, Moxley choking out the WWE Hall of Famer before their World Title match at Revolution has added more intrigue to the feud. Fans will have to wait to see who walks out of Revolution 2025 the AEW World Champion.

