WWE legend suddenly passes out at AEW Grand Slam 2025

A WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly passed out and suffered a big loss in his match at AEW Grand Slam Australia. The legend unfortunately suffered a loss ahead of his big match at Revolution.

At AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia, the WWE legend, Cope (fka Edge) teamed up with The Switchblade, Jay White to take on the team of Claudio Castagnoli and the current World Champion, Jon Moxley in a Brisbane Brawl. Cope has been feuding with Moxley and The Death Riders since his return at Worlds End 2024 and the tag match served as a milestone in the rivalry.

The bout was brutal from start to finish featuring some spots such as the Rated "R" Superstar taking out Moxley jumping from the stands. The brawl also involved interferences by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. At the end of the bout, Moxley shockingly managed to make Cope pass out to secure the win.

Moreover, the Rated "R" Superstar is slated to challenge Moxley for the AEW World title at Revolution 2025 next month despite his loss at Grand Slam Australia. It remains to be seen how the story progresses going forward after the Brisbane Brawl. Revolution takes place on March 9, in Los Angeles.

