Former WWE star to return to AEW after 315 days and challenge Jon Moxley on Dynamite tonight? What could happen

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley is set to make his third title defense this week on Dynamite, but could a former WWE star return to the company to step up and be his next challenger?

Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy at All Out to become the new AEW International Champion, and since then, he has already defeated AR Fox and Action Andretti. His next defense will be against Big Bill this week on Dynamite.

One thing that fans on social media have noticed is that Moxley seems to be going through the AEW roster in alphabetical order. What's even more of a coincidence is that he's already ticked off AA (Action Andretti) and could dispatch BB (Big Bill) this week. So, who could possibly be the man with the initials CC to challenge Mox next? The answer is Colt Cabana.

The former WWE Star hasn't wrestled on AEW TV since the November 2nd, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he faced Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship.

What's more interesting is that Cabana could potentially feature on AEW TV more regularly now that CM Punk is no longer in the company. The two men had a long-standing rivalry that was so volatile many people thought Cabana had been removed from the company at Punk's request. However, that turned out to be false.

Cabana could announce himself as the next challenger, leaning into the fact that Mox seems to have stumbled onto an alphabetical hitlist in the eyes of the fans. If Colt does show, expect matches against Val Venis, Horace Hogan, and Ronda Rousey in the near future.

Another former WWE Superstar wants a title match against Jon Moxley

Following the reigns of PAC and Orange Cassidy, where The Geordie traveled around Europe defending the title, and Freshly Squeezed defended the belt until he couldn't move anymore, the AEW International Championship has unofficially become the 'workhorse' belt of All Elite Wrestling.

With that in mind, people are now beginning to line up and wait for their chance to take on Jon Moxley, and one of them is former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, who believes he is still owed a title shot from a previous encounter with him and Moxley had.

It's been over two years since Jon Moxley dethroned Cardona as the GCW World Champion, a match that Matt wasn't prepared for. Since then, he has been eyeing up a rematch with the AEW International Champion, but to this day, nothing has been booked.

