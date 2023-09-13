"He still owes me a title shot" - Former WWE Superstar teases AEW return after 3 years; wants rematch against Jon Moxley

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley has not been afraid to put his title on the line ever since he won it at All Out by defeating Orange Cassidy.

Now, former WWE star Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) has thrown his hat into the mix and said that he wants a match with the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Cardona was replying to a tweet that showed how Mox's opponents were so far in alphabetical order as he has so far taken on AR Fox, and Action Andretti, and he is due to take on Big Bill on Dynamite this week.

Cardona tweeted:

“Cardona next? He still owes me a title shot.”

Cardona was referencing a rematch that he never got after Moxley beat him in 2021 for the CGW Title. Matt has since turned himself into a big name on the independent scene.

He also was in AEW for a short while in 2020. During his time there, he was involved in tag team matches involving Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Jon Moxley was featured on WWE RAW

Jon Moxley was featured in a video on Monday Night RAW when Shinsuke Nakamura was cutting a promo on Seth Rollins.

Nakamura was talking about Seth’s past where he betrayed his friends to get to the top. The video showed the infamous moment where Rollins takes a chair and hits Roman Reigns as a shocked Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley looked on as the Shield broke up for the very first time.

You can spot Moxley from 0:19 to 0:22 in the clip below:

Moxley, however, returned the favor in 2018 when he turned on Seth Rollins and broke up the Shield again. This happened on the night when Roman Reigns announced he was going to take a break from wrestling due to his battle with leukemia.

Moxley has since left WWE and has gone on to become AEW’s biggest name where he is their current International Champion. He is also the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club.

What do you make of Moxley’s appearance on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

