Former WWE star to stop MJF from joining The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Beach Break? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE star could make his AEW debut at Dynamite Beach Break this Wednesday and stop MJF from joining The Hurt Syndicate. The debut has been rumored for quite some time now.

MJF has been in pursuit of becoming a member of The Hurt Syndicate faction for weeks now. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin have given their thumbs up to Max, Bobby Lashley has continuously rejected the idea of him joining the Syndicate. Assuming Bobby gives a thumbs up, the former WWE star, Cedric Alexander, could still stop MJF from joining the group.

Cedric Alexander was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year and has been rumored to make his AEW debut for weeks. During his time in the WWE, Cedric was a member of 'The Hurt Business' faction alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. So, fans are expecting Alexander to join 'The Hurt Syndicate' as well.

This Wednesday on Dynamite Beach Break, Bobby Lashley is set to make his decision on whether he will accept MJF in the syndicate. Assuming Bobby gives a thumbs up to Max, Cedric could come out as the new member of the group and give a thumbs down, stopping the former AEW World Champion from joining the faction.

This could be a major twist and could take the storyline between MJF and the Syndicate in a new direction. Since it's all speculation now, it will be interesting to see if it actually happens.

Former WWE star on his release

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander opened up on his release from the Stamford-based promotion a few months back. Speaking exclusively with Kevin Kellam on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Cedric admitted that he saw the writing on the wall.

"You know, I think I figured out a long time that WWE was never going to be my home forever. I think I just kinda saw the writing on the wall after a while, you know what I mean? Once you've had a feel like, you feel like your stock is dropping, you get booked on less shows, you're less in the loop about what's gonna happen with storyline and it's just kinda like, 'Yeah, I'm not gonna cry about it,' you know?"

Cedric also revealed that wrestling in the sports entertainment juggernaut was not his dream, as he only wanted to make money through wrestling. Moreover, Alexander is currently a free agent, and only time will tell what's next in his wrestling career.

