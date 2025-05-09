Former champion breaks silence after WWE release: "Saw the writing on the wall" (Exclusive)

A popular former WWE champion has broken his silence after being released from the Stamford-based promotion. It is none other than the former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

After making a name for himself by winning several titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, Alexander wrestled in his final match for WWE in January 2025 and was released from the company in February.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge with host Kevin Kellam, Cedric Alexander said that he had figured out long ago that he did not have a future in the Stamford-based promotion.

"You know, I think I figured out a long time that WWE was never going to be my home forever. I think I just kinda saw the writing on the wall after a while, you know what I mean? Once you've had a feel like, you feel like your stock is dropping, you get booked on less shows, you're less in the loop about what's gonna happen with storyline and it's just kinda like, 'Yeah, I'm not gonna cry about it,' you know?" he said.

The former Cruiserweight Champion added that his dream was never to join a big company like WWE; all he wanted to do was wrestle and make a living off it.

"For me, it was a case of I never thought I'd be in WWE in the first place. My entire dream as a wrestler was just to be a wrestler and to make money doing it. I never thought I would be with any particular company one way or another. I just felt like, 'If I can make a living wrestling, I've lived my dream.' You know what I mean? Like I can travel the world, go to Japan, you know, China, and all that kind of stuff to hone my craft, and I feel like I've done something, and I've done all those things, and still wanna continue to do those things. So, I think yeah, I feel pretty set," he added. [4:53 - 5:56]

Check out his interview below:

Cedric Alexander revealed he received death threats after a match with WWE star Candice LeRae

Cedric Alexander and Candice LeRae locked horns in a six-person match on the indies before joining WWE.

In the same episode of WrestleBinge, Alexander revealed that he received death threats in his DMs after hitting the Lumbar Check move on LeRae in the match.

"But yeah, that night. Drive home that night, get to bed, wake up the next day, and my phone is flooded with notifications and everything, and I'm like, 'Alright, this is cool, this is cool.' Then this is when my DMs were still open and I didn't like have the filter on, now I definitely got the filter on after this. But I got so many death threats saying 'I'll kill you, you dirty and exploited word here and blah, blah, blah.' And it's mostly from people who like had no clue what wrestling is," he added. [2:22 - 2:52]

According to rumors, Cedric Alexander might join TNA Wrestling soon. Fans could see him back in WWE because of the company's partnership with TNA if that happens.

