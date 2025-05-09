"Something is wrong" - Released WWE star received death threats after brutal Candice LeRae match (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about receiving death threats after a brutal spot with former Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae. The star in question is Cedric Alexander.

Before joining WWE in 2016, Cedric Alexander made a huge name in different independent wrestling promotions. His most notable stint came in the Ring of Honor (ROH), where he wrestled in several mixed-gender matches.

During a recent interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge with host Kevin Kellam, Cedric Alexander talked about competing in a six-person match on the indies in which WWE star Candice LeRae also participated. Alexander revealed that he had conversed backstage with LeRae about hitting her with his Lumbar Check move.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion discussed a viral video of the spot, where Candice was seen flying across the ring after he hit her with the move. The star then revealed that despite the brutal-looking move, everything was fine with LeRae when they got backstage.

"So when we call it in the back, she's like, 'Oh yeah, we'll do this here, blah, blah.' There's a moment cause there's a viral video on this where I grab her and I throw her in the air to hit the move, and you can hear the crowd gasp, and there's an audible like, 'Oh no.' And she hits my knees, goes flying halfway across the ring, and I just get up and go, 'Yeah, Candice is dead now. She's hurt. Something is wrong.' We got to the back, she was fine, there were all hugs, it was all love, she was like, 'Man, that came out great.' I was like, 'Yeah, it did,'" he said. [1:36 - 2:10]

Cedric Alexander added that he received death threats in his DMs the next day from most of the people who did not know anything about professional wrestling.

"But yeah, that night. Drive home that night, get to bed, wake up the next day, and my phone is flooded with notifications and everything, and I'm like, 'Alright, this is cool, this is cool.' Then this is when my DMs were still open and I didn't like have the filter on, now I definitely got the filter on after this. But I got so many death threats saying 'I'll kill you, you dirty and exploited word here and blah, blah, blah.' And it's mostly from people who like had no clue what wrestling is," he added. [2:22 - 2:52]

Check out his interview below:

Cedric Alexander thanked the WWE Universe after his release

After being released from WWE, Cedric Alexander took to X/Twitter to thank everyone, writing that it was his dream to become a professional wrestler and that he was glad he could continue living it.

"Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen what Cedric Alexander plans for his future in pro wrestling after his WWE exit.

