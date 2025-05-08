5-time WWE champion confirms he's a free agent now - no longer with company

A five-time WWE champion has confirmed that he is no longer with the company. He is now a free agent instead.

Ad

Cedric Alexander had earlier talked about how he was released from the company and asked to be emailed for booking enquiries and more. He was open to wrestling, seminars, and signings after he was let go from the company after more than eight years.

Since Triple H is now creatively in charge of the company, there was fan speculation that he had something to do with the release, as he has the power to retain stars if he wishes. This has not been confirmed.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90," Cedric wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, the ex-WWE star has confirmed that he can finally take bookings. He said he is a free agent and is officially ready for his free agency. As to where he will be heading, that's yet to be determined.

"Free Agency is officially underway," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Alexander is a three-time 24/7 Champion, one-time Cruiserweight Champion, and won the RAW Tag Team Titles with Shelton Benjamin. There has been talk of him signing with AEW to reunite with Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP in Hurt Syndicate, but fans will have to wait and see if that happens. In the meantime, the former WWE champion has dates ready to go in the indies, with an appearance set for June for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More