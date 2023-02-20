Former WWE Star teases imminent AEW return 

AEW has quite a number of signed stars who haven't appeared on television due to various reasons. Fans of former WWE NXT star Cole Karter (Troy Donovan) could be in for a surprise return in light of his recent social media post.

Karter's most notable moment in the promotion so far was when he dressed up as Sting to attack Darby Allin, leading into a one-on-one bout on Rampage. Soon after the clash, Cole Karter returned to teaming up alongside The Factory, with his most recent match being at IWC, where he defended his championship against John McChesney.

While he's been very busy wrestling on the Indies, Karter seems to be ready to return to All Elite Wrestling, as he took to Twitter to tease his fans.

"Who’s ready for an @AEW return??" Karter tweeted.

So far, Karter has been firmly aligned with The Factory, despite helping Jeff Jarrett and Jay White in their feud with Darby Allin. Only time will tell if the young star continues with the faction or possibly strikes out on his own.

Another former WWE star could just be on his way to return to AEW

Kyle O'Reilly has been away from in-ring action since June 2022, and fans have been very concerned about his well-being and future in pro wrestling. The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion has been keeping fans up to date on his recovery, but hasn't given anyone a possible return date.

During his recent appearance on In the Kliq, Tony Khan spoke about Kyle O'Reilly's rehabilitation and revealed that he was positive that the star would return.

“He’s been doing better. Hopefully, we’ll look forward to getting him back but it’s a number of injuries and a tough recovery and really, really miss him and hopefully he’ll be back with us in AEW soon,” Khan said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

All Elite Wrestling seems to be slowly rebuilding their roster to full capacity, but with only Dynamite and Rampage, will they be able to give stars like Kyle O'Reilly and Cole Karter some much-needed exposure?

