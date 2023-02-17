"Hopefully he’ll be back with us in AEW soon" - Tony Khan is optimistic about former WWE Star's return 

AEW's stacked roster has been of short a handful of prominent stars for the past few months. Tony Khan recently sat down and spoke on whether Kyle O'Reilly will be returning to the promotion soon.

O’Reilly's last wrestling match in AEW was back in June when he unsuccessfully took on Jon Moxley in a singles match. Sometime later, the star suffered an undisclosed injury that has since required him to have surgery.

During his recent appearance on In the Kliq, Tony Khan gave fans an update on Kyle O'Reilly's recovery and seemed awfully positive.

“He’s been doing better. Hopefully, we’ll look forward to getting him back but it’s a number of injuries and a tough recovery and really, really miss him and hopefully he’ll be back with us in AEW soon,” Khan said. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Despite the reports, it's still unclear when Kyle O'Reilly will be back in the promotion, but once he does return, he could likely team up with Adam Cole or possibly go out on his own.

Kyle O'Reilly will likely not return to AEW at 100% due to some post-surgical issues

Sometime in November, O'Reilly took to social media to look back at his wrestling career, and due to his cryptic caption, some fans wondered if the star's future in wrestling was in jeopardy.

"At this point I was being held together by rolls of tape and the will to be a champion. The body and the tape broke but the will lives on."

In another post back in January, O'Reilly revealed that while he was recovering, his future as a wrestler would likely not be as simple as it was before.

“Dealing with a post-surgical issue (that I will disclose at a later date) has caused me a lot of frustration and I’ve spent the last few months of ‘22 with anger and confusion. In order for me to return to the ring I simply cannot come back as good as I was. I have to become better in every aspect of my athletic wellness. I have to train better, eat smarter and recover with intention,” O'Reilly posted.

The star has yet to update fans on what he meant by a "post-surgical issue" but taking Tony's positive update, O'Reilly will likely still be able to compete in AEW for the time being.

