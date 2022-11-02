The Young Bucks' former ally shares cryptic message on potential future with AEW

AEW last saw Kyle O'Reilly when he - alongside Adam Cole and Bobby Fish - betrayed The Young Bucks and nearly cost them a shot at the Trios Championship. The former ROH World Champion recently broke his silence and hinted at his future with AEW.

While O'Reilly last appeared on All Elite Wrestling television to ruthlessly attack The Young Bucks, the star has been nursing an injury for months. Kyle last stepped into the squared circle on the June 8th, 2022 episode of Dynamite in a losing effort against Jon Moxley.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Kyle O'Reilly dropped an inspirational yet cryptic post ahead of this week's Dynamite.

"At this point I was being held together by rolls of tape and the will to be a champion. The body and the tape broke but the will lives on."

With Chris Jericho set to face an unnamed former ROH Champion on tonight's Dynamite episode, some fans are already speculating that it might be Kyle O'Reilly. Unfortunately, if that's the case, it could mean that Jericho's crusade will end or O'Reilly will return only to suffer a defeat.

Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke out on his AEW absence and the rehab from his injury

While there has been no official word on whether or not O'Reilly will be returning tonight, the star has spoken on his difficult yet silent battle off-screen. The star took to social media some time ago to show that he was booked into hospital.

Give the dude a text or a visit if you can. Or just tweet him. The absolute saddest thing about all the AEW drama and Pro Wrestling news cycle generally recently is Kyle O'Reilly's NECK FUSION surgery was a story for like 5 minutes.Give the dude a text or a visit if you can. Or just tweet him. https://t.co/FWpaVrkwVb

During his interview with Beyond Type 1, O'Reilly shared some details in regards to his recent injury and battle with diabetes.

"Right now, for the first time in 17 years I’m dealing with a significant injury that will require surgery. I'm using this time to re-evaluate myself, my training, my diet and my diabetes care. To come back better than ever, have a better A1C, be an overall better athlete," O'Reilly disclosed.

Regardless of whether O'Reilly is in fact Chris Jericho's mystery opponent or not, numerous fans are undoubtedly waiting with baited breath to see him return to AEW in the near future.

