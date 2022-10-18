"Using this time to re-evaluate myself" – 35-year-old injured AEW star details ongoing struggles following betrayal against The Young Bucks

Kyle O'Reilly shared some updates about his current injury woes following his most recent appearance on AEW television involving The Young Bucks.

On the August 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite, Undisputed Elite (O'Reilly, Adam Cole, and former talent Bobby Fish) turned on the Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). This was the last time the heelish trio were seen on television as they went their separate ways.

Cole and O'Reilly were nursing their respective injuries way before the aforementioned episode. Meanwhile, Fish parted ways with AEW after his contract expired and made a couple of appearances on IMPACT Wrestling.

O'Reilly recently posted a couple of Instagram stories, with the first one featuring himself being confined to an undisclosed hospital. Meanwhile, the second story was a picture of a Ford Fusion car, with "Ford" being replaced with the word "neck," apparently implying that he had neck fusion surgery.

In an interview with Beyond Type 1, The Violent Artist revealed that he is currently enduring an injury that will take time for him to recuperate from.

He also mentioned that he is also dealing with diabetes and wants to normalize his hemoglobin levels.

"Right now, for the first time in 17 years I’m dealing with a significant injury that will require surgery. I'm using this time to re-evaluate myself, my training, my diet and my diabetes care. To come back better than ever, have a better A1C, be an overall better athlete," O'Reilly disclosed.

O'Reilly's last match was on the June 8th episode of Dynamite when he lost to Jon Moxley in the AEW Interim World Title number one contender match for the then-upcoming Forbidden Door event.

AEW star Adam Cole's return timetable is still unknown

Kyle O'Reilly's long-time ally Adam Cole is also out due to a series of injuries. It was initially reported that he had a torn labrum earlier this year but then suffered a concussion at the Forbidden Door event in June during the IWGP World Title bout, which was his last match.

Months later, Cole and Co. appeared at Dynamite on August 3 to cut their ties with The Young Bucks and have since disappeared from television.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the AEW star's concussion was gruesome and his in-ring comeback might depend on his condition.

“It’s a concussion, it’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared – it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?”

It remains to be seen when Cole and O'Reilly will return to AEW, especially with Bobby Fish now gone.

