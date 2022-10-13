AEW star Adam Cole's injury declared a cause of concern - Reports

Top AEW star Adam Cole has been on the sidelines for quite some time, and according to a recent update, things might not be looking too good.

Cole was known to have worked with a torn labrum throughout 1st half of 2022, but when he sustained a concussion during his match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, the former NXT Champion was put on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

He made one brief appearance in August 2022, where he, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish all turned on The Young Bucks. However, since that segment, The Young Bucks have been suspended, O'Reilly has had neck surgery, and Bobby Fish has left the company.

But what does the future hold for Adam Cole? Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the concussion Cole sustained could be minimal but could also put him on the shelf indefinitely:

“It’s a concussion, it’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared – it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?” [H/T WrestleTalk].

Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez did mention that Cole has regularly been streaming video games on Twitch but has not given any updates as to when he will be back in the ring.

Adam Cole was one of AEW's top stars during the first half of 2022

One of the things Adam Cole vowed to do when he joined AEW in September 2021 was to become one of the best wrestlers in the world, and for the first half of 2022, he certainly put in a good argument.

Cole was heavily featured in the main event scene from January to June this year, competing for a major prize at all three pay-per-views that took place during that timeframe.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Adam Cole wins the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Adam Cole wins the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The former NXT Champion competed for the AEW World Championship at Revolution in March, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door in June, and won the male bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing in May.

All Out pay-per-view in September is the only show that didn't feature Cole fighting for some sort of major prize.

When do you think Adam Cole will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

