Former WWE star wants to team up with her husband to face Adam Cole and Britt Baker in AEW 

AEW power couple Adam Cole and Britt Baker have been cited as many wrestlers' dream mixed-tag opponents. Taya Valkyrie has now made it clear that she wants to face the two alongside her husband, John Hennigan (Morrison).

Hennigan debuted in AEW as Johnny Elite last year, but unlike Taya, he wasn't signed by the promotion. But since Valkyrie's arrival, fans have clamored for the two to have a mixed-tag match in the company, and it seems like La Wera Loca agrees to the notion.

In her latest appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Taya Valkyrie named all the top female AEW stars she'd like to wrestle. She also expressed interest in having a mixed-tag match alongside John Hennigan.

“And I also just think that I would love to do some mixed tag stuff with, you know, Adam and Britt, me and John, me tagging with The Lucha Brothers. There’s a million things that I want to do and I just can’t wait to continue doing them.” (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Taya Valkyrie recently commented on the possibility of returning to WWE and notably praised one of their most recent signings, Chelsea Green.

Taya Valkyrie explains why her AEW debut happened this year

Valkyrie had one of the most impactful All Elite Wrestling debuts, according to fans. She immediately kickstarted a feud with Jade Cargill, which has seemingly paid off for her status. However, many have wondered why she took so long to show up in the company.

Continuing in the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Valkyrie explained that following her husband wasn't as simple as many fans believe.

"People were like, Why didn’t you go there sooner or later? It’s not up to me, contrary to what people think you actually have to be offered a job and things have to be at the right place at the right time. I became undeniable in 2022, I really put myself out there." (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Taya also revealed that she had a face-to-face meeting with Tony Khan about signing with All Elite Wrestling but that things progressed slowly. With her upcoming shot at the TBS Championship, she could prove herself to the entire wrestling industry.

