Former WWE star wins on AEW in-ring debut

AEW Dynamite featured the successful debut of a significant former WWE star tonight. In his first outing against the Jericho Appreciation Society, Roderick Strong scored victory alongside Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido.

Roderick Strong made his surprise debut during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite to come to the aid of Cole, Cassidy, and Bandido as they were attacked by the JAS. Tonight marked his first in-ring appearance for the company.

The JAS leader Chris Jericho observed the match from commentary and was often-time the focal point of the match as Cole eyed the veteran. It took some time for Strong himself to get into the contest but when he did he appeared not to have missed a step as he helped his team to victory. Cole scored the final pinfall.

Following the contest, Cole made a beeline for Jericho as he drove his rival through a section of the stage. Tonight not only furthered one storyline but also added another layer in the history between Cole and Strong.

The pair dominated NXT alongside Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly as the Undisputed Era during their WWE tenure. Tonight marked their first time back together since the faction came to an end in 2021. Cole also teamed up with a former rival in Orange Cassidy, adding yet another dimension to tonight's outing.

