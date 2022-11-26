Former WWE Superstar set to challenge for Chris Jericho's world title under unique stipulation

AEW Rampage saw Chris Jericho's ROH title defense confirmed for Final Battle. Le Champion will once again face fellow former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli.

Jericho originally captured the ROH title from Claudio during Dynamite: Grand Slam, after scoring a low blow and subsequent Judas Effect. He has since made it his mission to continue defending the title against former titleholders in the Ring of Honor brand's history.

Thus far his defenses have come against a range of opponents including Colt Cabana, Dalton Castle and another former WWE rival in Bryan Danielson.

After Claudio pinned Jericho in tag team action, he had one more shot at the title alongside Danielson at Full Gear. The trio of ex-WWE stars met in the ring as well as Sammy Guevara, with Jericho once again pinning Castagnoli to retain his title.

The Swiss Superstar will be hoping the third time is the charm when he goes up against Y2J at Final Battle. At the very least, his Blackpool Combat Club future hinges on the bout as it was stipulated that one more loss would see him forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The BCC has suffered at the hands of the JAS before, with Daniel Garcia feigning his own switching of allegiances only to turn on Bryan Danielson. Final Battle will decide whether or not they lose another member.

