Former WWE Superstar set to challenge for Chris Jericho's world title under unique stipulation

By Max Everett
Modified Nov 26, 2022 05:09 AM IST
WWE
Chris Jericho is on his eighth world title reign

AEW Rampage saw Chris Jericho's ROH title defense confirmed for Final Battle. Le Champion will once again face fellow former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli.

Jericho originally captured the ROH title from Claudio during Dynamite: Grand Slam, after scoring a low blow and subsequent Judas Effect. He has since made it his mission to continue defending the title against former titleholders in the Ring of Honor brand's history.

Thus far his defenses have come against a range of opponents including Colt Cabana, Dalton Castle and another former WWE rival in Bryan Danielson.

The #RingOfHonor World Championship is on the line as "The Ocho" Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson, Claudio, & Sammy Guevara at #AEWFullGear! https://t.co/F4vNRufZDt

After Claudio pinned Jericho in tag team action, he had one more shot at the title alongside Danielson at Full Gear. The trio of ex-WWE stars met in the ring as well as Sammy Guevara, with Jericho once again pinning Castagnoli to retain his title.

The Swiss Superstar will be hoping the third time is the charm when he goes up against Y2J at Final Battle. At the very least, his Blackpool Combat Club future hinges on the bout as it was stipulated that one more loss would see him forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The main event for #ROHFinalBattle is SET! It’s Champion @IAmJericho vs. @ClaudioCSRO for the @ringofhonor World Championship LIVE on PPV on December 10! But if Claudio loses, he must become the new member of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWRampage: Black Friday is on TNT! https://t.co/438hHE9QLM

The BCC has suffered at the hands of the JAS before, with Daniel Garcia feigning his own switching of allegiances only to turn on Bryan Danielson. Final Battle will decide whether or not they lose another member.

Edited by Brandon Nell
