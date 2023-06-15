Former WWE Superstar heavily teases AEW Collision appearance to confront CM Punk

With the second-annual Forbidden Door event starting to take shape, a former WWE Superstar has made clear what it would take for him to face CM Punk in Toronto. But that hasn't stopped them from teasing a little surprise for the debut episode of AEW Collision in Chicago.

The former WWE Superstar in question is KENTA, the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, who fans of NXT will know better as Hideo Itami. KENTA has been with NJPW since 2019 but missed out on last year's Forbidden Door event due to injury.

However, the match that everyone has been calling for is for the former Hideo Itami to take on CM Punk. KENTA has already made it clear that AEW president Tony Khan would need to pay him a boatload of cash to appear, but that hasn't stopped him from teasing a match with the "Straight Edge Superstar" on Twitter:

Punk will be taking on Bullet Club Gold this Saturday on Collision. BC Gold is the off-shoot group from the original Bullet Club, which KENTA is a member of. It's safe to say that with all the AEW and NJPW crossover happening at the time of writing, the former Hideo Itami might have a close eye on the Collision main event.

CM Punk once admitted to stealing KENTA's finishing move!

The main reason why so many people have wanted to see CM Punk wrestle KENTA for so many years is that they both use the GTS as their finishing move.

During an interview while reigning as the WWE Champion, CM Punk admitted in an interview that he stole the move from KENTA but kept the name "GTS" as a tribute to the then Pro Wrestling NOAH star.

The move is so synonymous with KENTA that during his run as Hideo Itami in NXT, one of the biggest reactions the Japanese star got was when he used the move for the first time on TV. That occasion occurred at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II event in 2017, where Austin Aries took the move.

