Former WWE star KENTA (fka Hideo Itami) has given his thoughts on a dream match against CM Punk that fans have been clamoring for. Both are known users of the GTS, so fans would like to see a match that decides who is the master of the move.

In a few weeks, the Forbidden Door will be opened again, and fans will see the best of AEW and NJPW go at it with each other. Two matches have been announced for the pay-per-view. There is a real possibility that the third match will feature Punk and KENTA.

The NJPW star took to Twitter to comment on rumors about a match between him and the former WWE Champion. He went on to say that he needed the "bag" before he agreed to anything.

"Oh hell no. Tell Tony Khan. GIVE ME THE BAG," KENTA wrote.

A few days ago, KENTA commented on how he genuinely feels about a match with Punk. He talked about how this was not a match he needed to have, but if the fans wanted it, he needed to get paid.

Former WWE Superstars to headline AEW Collision main event

As previously announced on AEW Dynamite this week, the main event of AEW Collision will be a six-man tag match. This will feature CM Punk, current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, taking on ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold. It is an interesting coincidence five of the six superstars in this match have all had ties with WWE at a point in their careers.

This match marks CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling after a hiatus of almost nine months. With AEW now taking over Saturday nights, it will be interesting to see the turn-up for the debut of their new show.

With CM Punk's debut match on AEW Collision being made official and a potential appearance at Forbidden Door being speculated, how do you feel about the turn of events for the Second City Saint?

