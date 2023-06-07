The Original creator of the 'Go To Sleep' maneuver is willing to face AEW star CM Punk on one condition 

The original creator of the 'Go to Sleep' maneuver has laid down one condition under which he'd be willing to face CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar will finally be coming back to AEW on the premiere of Collision, which will go down from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on June 17th. The nature of Punk's role is unknown at the time of writing, but Tony Khan is slated to announce the main event of Collision's debut on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Mr. Khan's impending announcement has fueled rumors of the 44-year-old possibly lacing up his boots on his return. Recent reports have alluded that The Second City Saint is pushing for a match against Jay White or the Bullet Club Gold.

However, there's a certain someone who's been teasing a match against the Chicago native for years. The star in question is KENTA, who had previously accused CM Punk of stealing his signature GTS.

The Bullet Club member recently tweeted that he'd be free on June 17th, the night that will mark Punk's first television appearance in nine months.

Ahead of the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II, KENTA took to Twitter to hype up a possible match against Punk. He posted a throwback clip of Punk admitting that he stole the GTS from the NJPW star's arsenal.

KENTA wrote he would only face CM Punk if he's given the 'correct amount of money:

"I don’t really care who’s the original G2S. There is only one truth. If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don’t need to have this match. Seriously," he tweeted.

Matt Hardy reacts to CM Punk's imminent AEW return

Matt Hardy had an interesting take on CM Punk after his return announcement didn't sit well with some AEW audience last week.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said he'd be looking forward to seeing what kind of reaction the Chicago native gets after the brawl out incident:

"CM Punk is a huge star, and him coming back is a big deal. It's going to be very interesting to see the kind of reaction he gets. When the Young Bucks were in Chicago, they were getting booed out of the building. It'll be interesting to see Punk's reaction, considering how smart the AEW fans are," Matt Hardy said.

Last year, Punk shot down the idea of a heel turn in AEW despite massive speculation. But given how polarizing he has become since his notorious rant at All Out, it will be interesting to see how the Chicago native will embrace possible hostile reactions from fans.

