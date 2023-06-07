Latest update on CM Punk's return AEW feud - Reports

CM Punk's highly anticipated return to AEW is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly speculating about who his first feud will be with on Collision.

According to Sean Ross Sapp's report on Fightful Select, several potential opponents and storylines have been discussed. One idea that has gained traction is for Punk to align himself with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a battle against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

The animosity between FTR and Bullet Club Gold began when FTR came to the aid of Ricky Starks, whom White and Robinson attacked at Double or Nothing. In retaliation, the latter duo targeted Harwood and Wheeler on a recent episode of Dynamite.

The upcoming rematch between White and Starks will see FTR and Robinson banned from ringside, adding fuel to the fire of their brewing rivalry.

In addition to the potential feud with Jay White and Juice Robinson, there have been previous discussions about CM Punk working with veterans Chris Jericho and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe. These would undoubtedly be epic clashes between some of the industry's most respected performers.

As CM Punk's highly anticipated return draws near, fans eagerly await the confirmation of his first feud, whether it's against Jay White and Juice Robinson, Chris Jericho, or Samoa Joe.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy's take on CM Punk's AEW comeback

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's upcoming return to AEW. He has been absent from the promotion since All Out after his alleged brawl with The Elite. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced Punk's return on June 17 during the premiere episode of Collision.

On the episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy expressed his excitement about Punk's comeback, acknowledging that it is a significant event.

"CM Punk is a huge star, and him coming back is a big deal. It's going to be very interesting to see the kind of reaction he gets. When the Young Bucks were in Chicago, they were getting booed out of the building. It'll be interesting to see Punk's reaction, considering how smart the AEW fans are," Matt Hardy said.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan announces CM Punk will return at @AEW Collision on June 17 Tony Khan announces CM Punk will return at @AEW Collision on June 17 🚨 https://t.co/n9fclQdgEC

With Punk's imminent return, anticipation continues to grow among wrestling fans.

Are you excited to see CM Punk back in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes