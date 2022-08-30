"Biggest tag team match of all time" - Former WWE Superstars express displeasure at not facing The Young Bucks at AEW All Out

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, combinedly known as FTR, stated that they expected to face The Young Bucks at AEW All Out.

The current ROH Tag Team Champions and the Young Bucks have previously clashed both on social media and in the ring. They have had two highly rated bouts so far and fans thought that the company would be lining up a third at All Out, which is scheduled to take place on September 4th. FTR will be teaming up with Wardlow to take on Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt at pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Dax Harwood opined that AEW would have done well to build a match between them and the Young Bucks as the biggest tag team match of all time.

"I think, we expected that, and we as performers, individuals, and a tag team, thought it was the right way to go. I'm saying this without any ego, I think it could have been at least built as the biggest tag team match of all time. Four world championships on the line, the two best tag teams of a generation going two on two at a big pay-per-view, it could've been built as the biggest tag match of all time." (H/T - Fightful)

FTR's Cash Wheeler commented on their change of direction in AEW

The other half of FTR, Cash Wheeler, also expressed his views on the matter.

In the same interview, the AEW star stated that they are very happy with their current feud but were surprised with the change of direction that took place.

"Personally, I'm very happy with the match on Sunday that we're going to have, but I thought that was the direction to go, us vs. The Young Bucks for all the marbles. The way things lined up, kind of naturally, there was no plan in place. A lot of things happened that changed the title scene. Our babyface turn wasn't something we thought about or planned that happened. We were riding the wave with it and figuring out as we go." (H/T - Fightful)

FTR are regarded as one of the best tag teams in the world and are the current ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions. Do you think the Young Bucks are better than them? Sound off in the comments section below!

