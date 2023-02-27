Former WWE talent confirms rumor of receiving an AEW contract

AEW has seemingly acquired yet another former WWE talent, adding yet another name to Tony Khan's recent acquisitions. While it was initially only reported that Ashley D'Amboise would be heading towards the promotion, the star has now seemingly confirmed it herself.

D'Amboise has made quite a name for herself on the Indies and has even wrestled on AEW DARK a handful of times. It seems that her hard work on DARK has finally paid off, and fans might just get to see her on television sometime from now.

Fightful recently reported that AEW had officially offered a contract to the rising star, but at the time it was simply an unverified rumor that has not yet been acknowledged by the promotion. However, Twitter user @danielwwelch took to the social media app to share a picture alongside the star to congratulate her.

"I know that's right! Congratulation @Ashley_DAmboise" @danielwwelch tweeted.

D'Amboise then commented on the post herself, confirming that the report was more than just a rumor.

"@danielwwelch Thank you!" D'Amboise tweeted.

It's currently unclear when Tony Khan will book the star to debut on All Elite Wrestling television, but going by the habits of the promotion, she'll likely get her very own "All-Elite" graphic sooner rather than later.

When did AEW's latest acquisition, Ashley D'Amboise appear in WWE?

Fans of both promotions might struggle to recall when exactly D'Amboise appeared in WWE, but the star notably made three appearances. Despite her other two brief segments, she's best known as the Ballerina during The Imperium's Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Ashley D'Amboise revealed that her first dream was to become a dancer, not a pro wrestler.

“A lot of people’s dream when they were very little was to become a professional wrestler. My first dream ever was to become a professional dancer. That’s where my dance background comes from,” she explained. (H/T: WrestleZone)

D'Amboise also noted that Triple H was very involved with setting up the segment and that he even helped her make sure that the outfit was as authentic as possible.

