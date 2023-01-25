Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion teases huge match with Jamie Hayter in AEW

AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter might just have one of her biggest opponents waiting in line, as the reigning IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI recently teased a clash between the two.

Fans have heavily supported Jamie Hayter's journey to the All Elite Wrestling Women's Championship, and even today, many believe she should turn babyface instead of being a heel. Despite this, Hayter has only defended the title once.

During her interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, KAIRI revealed that while she's never met Hayter, she'd love to test her mettle against the champion.

“Of course! In fact, I never met her. But I often hear that she was very active in the STARDOM ring. Hello Jamie, I’m KAIRI! I hope you read this.” (H/T Fightful)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow We NEED this before the end of 2023!



Jamie Hayter vs. KAIRI We NEED this before the end of 2023!Jamie Hayter vs. KAIRI https://t.co/w1puB0vppK

Jamie Hayter recently met WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for the first time ever, and the Hardcore Legend seemed excited to see her as he shared the moment online.

KAIRI broke character to praise AEW's rumored next major signing, Mercedes Moné, who she'll be facing next month

While many fans have been anticipating Mercedes' AEW debut, but the star is yet to appear in the promotion. According to a report, her upcoming match against KAIRI could be why she's not appeared yet despite being heavily teased.

FITE @FiteTV It's on



At



Watch it exclusively and LIVE in English on



FEB 18

FEB 19



bit.ly/3WBtwMX It's onAt #NJBITV @KAIRI_official defends the IWGP Women's Championship against @MercedesVarnado in San Jose.Watch it exclusively and LIVE in English on #FITE FEB 18FEB 19 🚨🚨It's on🚨🚨At #NJBITV, @KAIRI_official defends the IWGP Women's Championship against @MercedesVarnado in San Jose.Watch it exclusively and LIVE in English on #FITEFEB 18 🇺🇸FEB 19 🇯🇵🔗 bit.ly/3WBtwMX https://t.co/g2i1L31hAi

During the same interview, the star shared her honest take on Mercedes Moné despite being attacked by the store.

"I respect her very much. She has always been kind to me in private, and when I returned to Japan from America, she gave me many wonderful gifts. I still cherish them. I believe Moné and I can make a great match that people will remember forever," KAIRI said. (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen if Mercedes will make her debut in AEW after her bout against KAIRI, but could the former WWE Superstar make her first appearance as the IWGP Women's Champion?

