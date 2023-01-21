Photo: AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter spotted with WWE Hall of Famer for the first time

A WWE Hall of Famer was recently spotted meeting AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter for the first time.

Jamie Hayter has been working in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019, facing off against a number of high-profile stars like Britt Baker and Toni Storm. She has also previously performed in WWE, where she faced Piper Niven in a short match.

Hayter's ascension to prominence has certainly brought additional perks to it, as she recently got to meet WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The veteran posted a picture with Jamie on social media, praising the champion.

"LOOK WHO I MET! This was my first time meeting Jamie Hayter, who has been lighting it up as AEW Women’s World Champion… have a nice day!"

Konnan believes that an AEW star is stealing Jamie Hayter's spotlight

While Jamie Hayter is currently the Women's World Champion, Konnan believes that her predecessor and current ally Britt Baker is still being featured more prominently than required on the show.

Baker is arguably one of the biggest stars in the women's division on Tony Khan's roster. Her title reign is considered to be one of the most notable ones in the promotion's young history. However, on a previous episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan brought up issues with the Doctor being featured more on the show than the reigning champion.

"This was the best match I've ever seen her in, but she has zero charisma. Doesn't command the ring. Doesn't work the crowd, can't cut a promo. She's just a good in-ring worker, and that's it. Her gear is kind of wack. [Jamie] Hayter is super over, and I've been wanting her to be champion for a while. she can cut a promo. She can work. She's got charisma. I don't know why Britt Baker has to be on every single show. She really didn't mean anything here (...) But yeah, Britt Baker is so overexposed," Konnan said. (31:30 onwards)

With Hayter successfully holding on to her title after the fight with Hikaru Shida, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her in AEW.

