Konnan calls former WWE Superstar's girlfriend "so overexposed" in AEW

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his two cents on the recent AEW Women's Championship match between Jamie Hayter (c) and Hikaru Shida. He also spoke about Britt Baker's involvement during the high-profile bout.

During the main event of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, Hayter made her first successful title defense by defeating Shida in a barnburner contest.

The two women battled back and forth and took each other to their limits. Despite Shida's valiant efforts, she eventually fell victim to a Ripcord Clothesline from Hayter. But the latter wouldn't have retained her title successfully had her friend Baker not gotten involved in the match.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan showered praise on the bout while also talking about the pros and cons of both competitors. The WCW veteran also took issue with The Doctor's interference and asserted that she had been "overexposed" on AEW TV:

"This was the best match I've ever seen her in, but she has zero charisma. Doesn't command the ring. Doesn't work the crowd, can't cut a promo. She's just a good in-ring worker, and that's it. Her gear is kind of wack. [Jamie] Hayter is super over, and I've been wanting her to be champion for a while. she can cut a promo. She can work. She's got charisma. I don't know why Britt Baker has to be on every single show. She really didn't mean anything here (...) But yeah, Britt Baker is so overexposed," Konnan said. (31:30)

Disco Inferno wants Jamie Hayter to turn babyface for a major AEW feud

Jamie Hayter is brimming with confidence after a career-defining triumph over the longest-reigning AEW Women's Champion in the company's short history.

Disco Inferno recently stated that Hayter should be a full-fledged babyface for her inevitable rivalry against Baker:

"This is very clear, that Hayter is producing your most of the good content in the women's division right now. And they should turn her babyface [against Britt Baker]," Inferno said. (32:35)

Baker vs. Hayter is a storyline that has been brewing for over a year now. The company has sowed the seeds for this buzzworthy program multiple times by having the Dentist cost the British star several title opportunities.

But for some reason, the feud hasn't come to fruition yet. In a couple of weeks, the two friends will join forces to face Saraya and a mystery partner on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

It will be interesting to see when Tony Khan pulls the trigger on what could heat up the women's division.

