"How disrespectful" - Wrestling world was taken aback by former AEW Women's Champion's attitude towards Jamie Hayter

In the latest edition of Dynamite, Thunder Rosa relinquishes the AEW Women’s Title. Jamie Hayter is now recognized as the new Women's Champion, with no “interim” attached. Hayter's victory speech was interrupted by the former champion Toni Storm.

After Rosa was unable to defend the title against Storm at All Out. Tony Khan scheduled Toni Storm against Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker in a four-way for the interim title. Storm won and retained the title until November 19, when Hayter defeated her at AEW Full Gear.

Rosa agreed to give up the title to help the women's division, as announced by Renee Paquette. The new champion, Hayter, was later introduced by Paquette. When she asked Hayter how it felt to be the champion, Britt Baker cut her off by saying that the word “interim” isn’t in their vocabulary.

Baker then told Paquette to shut her mouth and pay respect to the champion and step aside so that they could head to the ring.

The disrespect to Jamie Hayter was instantly called out by wrestling fans on Twitter.

KRISTINA ZURAWSKY @KRISTINAZ040579 @AEWonTV How disrespectful was that of my hometown @RealBrittBaker stealing the spotlight from jamie hayter and disrespecting Renee. @AEWonTV How disrespectful was that of my hometown @RealBrittBaker stealing the spotlight from jamie hayter and disrespecting Renee.

Crucifi❌io @Crucifixio I hate that Jamie Hayter didn’t get to enjoy her moment alone. Britt Baker came out BEFORE Jamie and when Renee P. asked Jamie how she felt, she didn’t even get a word out before Britt took the mic. This all foreshadows a break up but it’s still annoying. #AEWDynamite I hate that Jamie Hayter didn’t get to enjoy her moment alone. Britt Baker came out BEFORE Jamie and when Renee P. asked Jamie how she felt, she didn’t even get a word out before Britt took the mic. This all foreshadows a break up but it’s still annoying. #AEWDynamite

One In A Billion. Not @/WWE_MandyRose ( Parody ) @ToxinsOfTheSoul



#NotSorry It’s time for Jamie Hayter to step out of Britt Baker’s shadow and start her own career as a single competitor. It’s time for Jamie Hayter to step out of Britt Baker’s shadow and start her own career as a single competitor. #NotSorry

Pete Michaels @CaptEmbiid Happy for Jamie Hayter as she was named the new undisputed #AEW Women's Champion with no "interim" tag. She deserves it. Looking forward to the inevitable face turn and feud with Britt Baker. #AEW Dynamite Happy for Jamie Hayter as she was named the new undisputed #AEW Women's Champion with no "interim" tag. She deserves it. Looking forward to the inevitable face turn and feud with Britt Baker. #AEWDynamite

Hannah @MissMariee88

And who here like the fact that jamie hayter is the forst british born women champion me #AEWDynamite Britt baker is really starting to annoy me moreAnd who here like the fact that jamie hayter is the forst british born women champion me Britt baker is really starting to annoy me more And who here like the fact that jamie hayter is the forst british born women champion me 😁#AEWDynamite

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @GoldenboyFTW If anyone has seen how these types of storylines go in the wrestling world, you know how it's gonna end. @GoldenboyFTW If anyone has seen how these types of storylines go in the wrestling world, you know how it's gonna end.

Goldenboy @GoldenboyFTW This story with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter is gonna be some really fun storytelling in pro wrestling cause this rivalry has been festering for a while now. I love this stuff! #AEW This story with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter is gonna be some really fun storytelling in pro wrestling cause this rivalry has been festering for a while now. I love this stuff! #AEW

Darius @Flea_Breeland sick and tired of britt baker stealing jamie hayter spotlight #AEW #AEW Dynamite sick and tired of britt baker stealing jamie hayter spotlight #AEW #AEWDynamite

Hayter began her reign with a victory in the tag team match, defeating Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue and Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo in a three-way match.

Tony Khan did consider stripping AEW Women's title of Thunder Rosa

During the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan discussed the AEW Women's Championship and its status. He admitted that stripping the title from Thunder Rosa may have to be an option.

Rosa was also called out by former interim champion Toni Storm. Storm believes that all champions should defend their titles or find themselves stripped of their titles.

Rosa has had serious backstage heat with other wrestlers, including Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, a former champion. After sustaining the injury, it is currently unknown when she will return.

