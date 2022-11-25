"How disrespectful" - Wrestling world was taken aback by former AEW Women's Champion's attitude towards Jamie Hayter

In the latest edition of Dynamite, Thunder Rosa relinquishes the AEW Women’s Title. Jamie Hayter is now recognized as the new Women's Champion, with no “interim” attached. Hayter's victory speech was interrupted by the former champion Toni Storm.
After Rosa was unable to defend the title against Storm at All Out. Tony Khan scheduled Toni Storm against Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker in a four-way for the interim title. Storm won and retained the title until November 19, when Hayter defeated her at AEW Full Gear.
Rosa agreed to give up the title to help the women's division, as announced by Renee Paquette. The new champion, Hayter, was later introduced by Paquette. When she asked Hayter how it felt to be the champion, Britt Baker cut her off by saying that the word “interim” isn’t in their vocabulary.
Baker then told Paquette to shut her mouth and pay respect to the champion and step aside so that they could head to the ring.
The disrespect to Jamie Hayter was instantly called out by wrestling fans on Twitter.
Hayter began her reign with a victory in the tag team match, defeating Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue and Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo in a three-way match.
Tony Khan did consider stripping AEW Women's title of Thunder Rosa
During the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan discussed the AEW Women's Championship and its status. He admitted that stripping the title from Thunder Rosa may have to be an option.
Rosa was also called out by former interim champion Toni Storm. Storm believes that all champions should defend their titles or find themselves stripped of their titles.
Rosa has had serious backstage heat with other wrestlers, including Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, a former champion. After sustaining the injury, it is currently unknown when she will return.
