Top AEW star urges Tony Khan to strip current champion of the title

Tony Khan has thought about potentially stripping the current AEW Women's Champion of her title. The current interim Women's Champion recently called out Thunder Rosa as she believes that all champions should defend their titles or find themselves stripped of their titles.

Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women's Champion, had to pull out of their title match due to a back injury, while Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the AEW Interim Women's Champion at All Out in September. She has since successfully defended her title several times on TV against competitors like Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida.

Storm recently stated that she wants to be named the undisputed World Women's Champion while speaking with The Ringer.

“Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.” (HT - FightfulSelect)

Toni Storm is set to defend the Interim Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear this weekend.

Tony Khan has been criticized for the limited amount of promo time given to the women's division

Tony has received criticism for his recent remarks discussing his former and current champions, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa, and how one has received substantially more promo time than the other at the All Out media scrum.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Tony Khan says he strongly disagrees with the criticism of Thunder Rosa vs. CM Punk's promo time for their title situation. He says if we're speaking honestly, an 8 minute promo with CM Punk is going to draw more than an 8 minute Thunder Rosa promo, and that's what he books for Tony Khan says he strongly disagrees with the criticism of Thunder Rosa vs. CM Punk's promo time for their title situation. He says if we're speaking honestly, an 8 minute promo with CM Punk is going to draw more than an 8 minute Thunder Rosa promo, and that's what he books for

Rosa has had serious backstage heat with other wrestlers, including Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, a former champion. Rosa was last seen on the August 24 edition of Dynamite, and was later revealed that she would be unable to defend her championship due to an injury. It is currently unknown when she will return to AEW.

