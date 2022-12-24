"Going to be Becky Lynch levels of over with her reign" - Twitter reacts with bold claims following 27-year-old AEW star's major title defense

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter breaking her silence following her successful defense against Hikaru Shida.

Hayter faced Shida in the main event of this week's Dynamite. After a back-and-forth battle between the two stars, the champion hit a devastating Ripcord Lariat to pick up the pinfall victory.

Jamie Hayter took to Twitter to boast about her impressive title defense and praise her opponent, Hikaru Shida, as well. However, she put the entire AEW women's locker room on notice and hinted that she would be the champion for a long time.

JAMIE HAYTER @jmehytr



Fair play to you, Shida. But this is how it's supposed to be.



#HayterHitsHard

#AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 21/12/22. First defence.Fair play to you, Shida. But this is how it’s supposed to be. 21/12/22. First defence. Fair play to you, Shida. But this is how it’s supposed to be. #HayterHitsHard #AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/H8ZsMadHNw

The Twitterati reacted to the British star's post, with most praising her and Shida for the bout. One user even claimed that Hayter will reach Becky Lynch's level of superstardom with her title reign in All Elite Wrestling. Below are some of the other reactions to the same:

ＳａｕｌＧｕｃｃｉ @SaulGucci @jmehytr @AEW @AEW onTV Hayter is going to be Becky Lynch levels of over with her reign. im here for it @jmehytr @AEW @AEWonTV Hayter is going to be Becky Lynch levels of over with her reign. im here for it

ℕ𝕖𝕚𝕠𝔾𝕖𝕠 ™ @nei0geo @jmehytr @AEW



Keep showin' 'em how it's done. @AEW onTV Both you and @shidahikaru have set the bar for the AEW women's division, and you didn't have to bleed or have a lights out match to do it.Keep showin' 'em how it's done. @jmehytr @AEW @AEWonTV Both you and @shidahikaru have set the bar for the AEW women's division, and you didn't have to bleed or have a lights out match to do it. Keep showin' 'em how it's done. https://t.co/Fav1MJ1I0o

Kevin St-Fort @KevinStFort @jmehytr @AEW @AEW onTV Awesome match! So happy for you reaching this level. So when can we get those HayterHitsHard shirts! @jmehytr @AEW @AEWonTV Awesome match! So happy for you reaching this level. So when can we get those HayterHitsHard shirts!

MaxCFC @TheProfessorM10 @jmehytr @AEW @AEW onTV Best first title defense of a major championship I can remember! What a freakin’ match it was !! @jmehytr @AEW @AEWonTV Best first title defense of a major championship I can remember! What a freakin’ match it was !!

Stooge @SportsStooge101 @jmehytr @AEW @AEW onTV Thank you for bringing back hard hitting to this women’s division & even the title. Your run is what AEW needs! @jmehytr @AEW @AEWonTV Thank you for bringing back hard hitting to this women’s division & even the title. Your run is what AEW needs!

Jamie Hayter recently opened up her career before signing with AEW

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter opened up about her time in Japan prior to signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

The current AEW Women's World Champion said that she had nowhere to go and didn't have much clarity about her future.

"There was no work in Japan. I left, but I didn’t have anywhere to live. I remember saying, ‘Holy s**t, I’m homeless!' I had nowhere to go and no idea what I was going to do. Fortunately, I stayed with my friends and lived on their couch. There were five of us living there, and they had a gym in their garage, which was a godsend. I thought I was never going to wrestle again. Toni Storm was in a similar situation, and she stayed there, too," said Hayter. [H/T: SportsIllustrated]

While Jamie Hayter has come a long way from her initial struggles in the pro wrestling business after her AEW Women's World Title victory, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books her reign for the foreseeable future.

Do you think Hayter will have a lengthy title reign in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

