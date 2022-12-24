"Going to be Becky Lynch levels of over with her reign" - Twitter reacts with bold claims following 27-year-old AEW star's major title defense

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter breaking her silence following her successful defense against Hikaru Shida.
Hayter faced Shida in the main event of this week's Dynamite. After a back-and-forth battle between the two stars, the champion hit a devastating Ripcord Lariat to pick up the pinfall victory.
Jamie Hayter took to Twitter to boast about her impressive title defense and praise her opponent, Hikaru Shida, as well. However, she put the entire AEW women's locker room on notice and hinted that she would be the champion for a long time.
The Twitterati reacted to the British star's post, with most praising her and Shida for the bout. One user even claimed that Hayter will reach Becky Lynch's level of superstardom with her title reign in All Elite Wrestling. Below are some of the other reactions to the same:
You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.
Jamie Hayter recently opened up her career before signing with AEW
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter opened up about her time in Japan prior to signing with Tony Khan's promotion.
The current AEW Women's World Champion said that she had nowhere to go and didn't have much clarity about her future.
"There was no work in Japan. I left, but I didn’t have anywhere to live. I remember saying, ‘Holy s**t, I’m homeless!' I had nowhere to go and no idea what I was going to do. Fortunately, I stayed with my friends and lived on their couch. There were five of us living there, and they had a gym in their garage, which was a godsend. I thought I was never going to wrestle again. Toni Storm was in a similar situation, and she stayed there, too," said Hayter. [H/T: SportsIllustrated]
While Jamie Hayter has come a long way from her initial struggles in the pro wrestling business after her AEW Women's World Title victory, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books her reign for the foreseeable future.
Do you think Hayter will have a lengthy title reign in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.
A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here