Adam Cole's girlfriend accused of burying AEW female talent following segment against 2-time WWE Divas Champion 

Wrestling Veteran Disco Inferno recently pointed out that Adam Cole's girlfriend, Britt Baker, has been burying fellow AEW wrestlers like Saraya (fka Paige in WWE).

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was seen interviewing Saraya backstage. Before the conversation could proceed, Britt Baker burst onto the scene and challenged the Anti-Diva to a tag team match on the next episode of Dynamite.

Disco Inferno was seemingly unimpressed with the segment. In a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran explained how Britt Baker was apparently burying her colleagues.

"They always do this, I don't know why they do this. So backstage Tony Schiavone interviewed Saraya. Did she get a word out of her mouth before Britt Baker walked up? (...) Basically they just let her bury everybody and do all the talking and stuff, so whatever, this did nothing. Poor Saraya didn't even get a word and got punked, basically." (32:23 - 32:49)

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

AEW star Britt Baker previously spoke highly of herself

While Disco Inferno believes that Britt Baker's recent segments have been mishandled, the star herself apparently thinks quite highly of herself.

The Doctor has certainly been a major star of AEW ever since the promotion was founded. Apart from winning the Women's Owen Hart Cup, she has also been the Women's World Champion for a significant period of time. Baker is apparently quite confident about her hard work, as evident by her words during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"It’s incredibly frustrating when people think I was handed this. I worked my a** off for this. Nothing was handed to me. I was the first female signed in AEW, and I’ve been under a microscope ever since. I’ve been open to the criticism that came from that, and I’ve become a better wrestler and a better promo to get where I am today—and I’m still working to be better," said Baker.

Despite not being Women's Champion anymore, Britt is still a prominent star in the promotion. It remains to be seen what Baker's future holds in AEW.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno? Sound off in the comments below!

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes