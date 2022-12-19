The wrestling world recently reacted to Saraya's tweet asking who her mystery partner should be in the match against Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

The former WWE Divas Champion made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite earlier this year. She defeated Baker in her first match in the promotion at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

On the December 7, 2022, edition of Dynamite, The Doctor challenged Saraya to a blockbuster tag team match, also involving Jamie Hayter and a mystery partner of The Anti-Diva's choosing. Ever since then, there has been massive speculation about the identity of her partner, with names ranging from Sasha Banks to Mandy Rose.

SARAYA @Saraya Okay but for reallll….. who should be my tag partner for Jan 11th? @AEW Okay but for reallll….. who should be my tag partner for Jan 11th? @AEW

Saraya recently shared a tweet asking who her tag team partner could be. The Twitterati reacted with various reactions, with Banks having the most reactions among the lot. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

Christopher Bodley @y2c313 @Saraya @AEW We know money mark Khan has signed the artist formally known as Sasha Banks. Can't wait to watch her have little to no impact on the ratings. @Saraya @AEW We know money mark Khan has signed the artist formally known as Sasha Banks. Can't wait to watch her have little to no impact on the ratings.

TonyNoMore @ToniElire93 @Saraya LA needs a pop @AEW For any of these 2 choices pleaseLA needs a pop @Saraya @AEW For any of these 2 choices please 🙏 LA needs a pop https://t.co/7IAsXHLNVd

wwejg @wwejg @Saraya @AEW Saraya you pick Mercedes or aj lee Alicia fox @Saraya @AEW Saraya you pick Mercedes or aj lee Alicia fox

Charley Bonnett @CharleyBonnett @Saraya @AEW I would love to see Sasha Banks as your Tag Team partner @Saraya @AEW I would love to see Sasha Banks as your Tag Team partner

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @Saraya @AEW Well, there's Alicia Fox, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm. I don't think Nia Jax would be productive. I don't think it will be Sasha Banks. If she had issues with Vince's creative, she might strangle Tony Khan once she realizes he'll just book 1 woman's match per show 9:20/10:20 @Saraya @AEW Well, there's Alicia Fox, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm. I don't think Nia Jax would be productive. I don't think it will be Sasha Banks. If she had issues with Vince's creative, she might strangle Tony Khan once she realizes he'll just book 1 woman's match per show 9:20/10:20

Trip @o0trip0o @Saraya

1. Mercedes Vernado(sasha banks)

2. Aj Lee

3. Tirinity(naomi

4.Mandy rose

5. Alicia fox @AEW These are my 5 picks if it ain’t one of them im disappointed1. Mercedes Vernado(sasha banks)2. Aj Lee3. Tirinity(naomi4.Mandy rose5. Alicia fox @Saraya @AEW These are my 5 picks if it ain’t one of them im disappointed1. Mercedes Vernado(sasha banks)2. Aj Lee3. Tirinity(naomi4.Mandy rose5. Alicia fox

AEW star Saraya is keeping her options open in regard to her mystery tag team partner

While speaking during her interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Saraya said that while speculating about Sasha Banks being her partner, there are many other stars who could fill in for the spot.

The former WWE Superstar then added that there are "a lot of exciting prospects" for her mystery ally.

"I feel like anytime there’s a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes [Sasha Banks] [laughs]. They’re like—straight away—it’s her! There’s plenty of women out there, I’m not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there’s a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner,” Saraya said.

While Saraya has teased a major name for the blockbuster AEW match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter next month, it will be interesting to see if the star in question does indeed turn out to be The Legit Boss.

Do you think Sasha Banks will make her AEW debut soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

