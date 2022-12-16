Potential teaser on Sasha Banks joining former WWE rival on AEW Dynamite next year

Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks has been the talk of the town lately. She has been away from the wrestling world for a little over eight months. Recently, there have been rumors that she could debut in AEW and team up with former colleague Saraya. The British star shared her thoughts with regard to this rumor.

Back in May, The Boss and her then-tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of Monday Night RAW. The duo was thus stripped out of their Women's Tag Team Titles.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, during a backstage interview segment, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., challenged Saraya to a tag team match. Baker mentioned that she will be teaming up with the women's champion Jamie Hayter and asked the former WWE Superstar to find herself a partner. The match is set to take place in January.

Fans predicted that since the match is set to take place in 2023, The Boss could be Saraya's mystery partner. During a recent interview with Forbes, the former WWE Divas Champion addressed the rumors.

Saraya stated that she is not going to say yes or no to anybody but there are several wrestlers who could be her partner.

"I feel like anytime there’s a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes [Sasha Banks] [laughs)]. They’re like—straight away—it’s her! There’s plenty of women out there, I’m not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there’s a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner,” Saraya said. [H/T Forbes.com]

Saraya praised Sasha Banks' in-ring talent

While speaking in the same interview, the former WWE Superstar shared her appreciation for Sasha Banks.

Saraya mentioned that The Boss is an incredible talent and that she would love to work with her in the future in any way possible.

“I’ve always said that I would want to work with Sasha [Banks] again in any capacity, because she’s a pro. In the wrestling side of things, she’s such a fantastic athlete, you can’t deny her talent. She’s fantastic.” [H/T Forbes.com].

The Boss' first match in WWE was against Saraya, while the latter's final match in WWE was against Sasha Banks.

Who do you think will be the tag team partner for Saraya? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes