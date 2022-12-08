"Her contract is up in January" - Twitter predicts that Sasha Banks is going to be the mystery partner of top AEW Superstar in 2023

Sasha Banks hasn't officially stepped foot inside the squared circle in months. Earlier this year, she walked out of WWE alongside Naomi.

The Boss might be busy with numerous ventures outside the pro wrestling industry, but that hasn't prevented AEW fans from predicting that she will team up with Saraya in 2023.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, the former Divas Champion announced that she would team up with a mystery partner in January for a tag team match with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Reacting to the same, fans took to social media to claim that Banks could finally make her AEW debut in early 2023 and team up with her former WWE colleague.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @_denisesalcedo Well her contract is up in January so it’s gotta be her? Why would they delay this match so long ? Sasha @_denisesalcedo Well her contract is up in January so it’s gotta be her? Why would they delay this match so long ? Sasha

Isaac Gudino @IsaacRGudino @_denisesalcedo I know we joke about it, but I believe Sasha’s contract is up in January tho, no? @_denisesalcedo I know we joke about it, but I believe Sasha’s contract is up in January tho, no?

they need to announce it earlier @_denisesalcedo If it isn't Sashathey need to announce it earlier @_denisesalcedo If it isn't Sasha they need to announce it earlier

BIGLAZ @LazRuiz2 @_denisesalcedo Either the artist formerly known as sasha banks or a returning thunder rosa. @_denisesalcedo Either the artist formerly known as sasha banks or a returning thunder rosa.

Sasha Banks issued a statement months ago saying she wasn’t taking wrestling related bookings until… you guessed it. January 2023.

Dynamite Saraya next match not until January 11th. And she needs to find a partner…Sasha Banks issued a statement months ago saying she wasn’t taking wrestling related bookings until… you guessed it. January 2023. #AEW Dynamite #AEW Saraya next match not until January 11th. And she needs to find a partner…Sasha Banks issued a statement months ago saying she wasn’t taking wrestling related bookings until… you guessed it. January 2023.#AEWDynamite #AEW

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs Saraya and a Mystery Partner...



Who happens to be from California, born a mere 6hrs from Inglewood you may ask?... Well January 11th #AEWDynamite at the Kia Forum...Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs Saraya and a Mystery Partner...Who happens to be from California, born a mere 6hrs from Inglewood you may ask?... Well January 11th #AEWDynamite at the Kia Forum...Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs Saraya and a Mystery Partner...Who happens to be from California, born a mere 6hrs from Inglewood you may ask?... Well https://t.co/KzhzK899YD

With the exception of Banks, fans believe that a returning Thunder Rosa could also team up with Saraya. If not, Toni Storm remains another possibility.

Banks is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion but was forced to vacate the title after walking out of the Stamford-based promotion. She recently also wrapped up the shooting for her first film.

Do you think Sasha Banks could be the mystery partner of Saraya in 2023? Sound off in the comment section

