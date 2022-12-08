Major challenge laid down for Saraya's (fka Paige) second AEW match 

Dr. Britt Baker laid down a challenge to Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Saraya joined AEW at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. She showed up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to Toni Storm's aid and subsequently began a feud with Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter.

Saraya had been retired for nearly five years but finally had a physical altercation on an episode of Dynamite. The former NXT Women's Champion announced that she was medically cleared to compete inside a ring again. She challenged Britt Baker to a singles match at Full Gear, which the former AEW Women's Champion accepted.

At the pay-per-view, the former WWE Divas Champion emerged victorious in her comeback match. However, as we saw on Dynamite tonight, the feud is far from over.

Britt Baker congratulated Saraya on the biggest win of her career and promised her that she wouldn’t beat her again.

This transitioned into the Good Doctor challenging Saraya to her second match since joining All Elite Wrestling. The bout will take place on the January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite at Kia Forum, Los Angeles.

This time, however, it would be a tag team match pitting Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker against Saraya and a tag team partner of her choosing.

