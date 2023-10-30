Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion secretly planning to turn heel for the first time in 530+ days? Analyzing the possibility

A former WWE Heavyweight Champion could be making his first heel turn in his time with AEW.

On the October 25 episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that Christian Cage, along with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, will take on Darby Allin, Sting, and a mystery tag team partner at Full Gear. It was the same scene at WrestleDream earlier this month, except Adam Copeland (Edge) came into even the odds. With this in mind, he seems like the next best option.

As of late, however, it seems as if Adam Copeland was not willing to face his former best friend. He valued their decades-long friendship and was not willing to confront Cage even if the need arose. He hoped that his former friend would come around on his own. This impasse may lead Copeland to make a decision that may come at the expense of others.

It seems that Copeland would be the guy Sting and Darby Allin choose as their third man. This may play up to him being conflicted all the way up to Full Gear. By that time, we could see the WWE Hall of Famer choose his allegiances, which would end up being alongside his best friend Christian Cage. This would mean him turning a deaf ear to everyone else's comments and focusing on what he wants.

This would be his first time as a heel since he was kicked out of The Judgment Day back in an episode of WWE RAW on June 6, 2022, which forced him to become a face.

Former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland was given a reality check on Dynamite a few days ago

On Dynamite earlier this week, Adam Copeland was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette, and he ran into WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin, who had just come from a verbal confrontation with TNT Champion Christian Cage.

They commented on the fact that Copeland was holding back against Christian. They mentioned that things had to be done in this business, as in the end, despite wanting to reunite with his best friend, he had to accept that Cage has changed.

They had strong words for him, wanting him to get a hold of himself and help them put Christian Cage in his place.

In the end, the reality check by Sting and Darby may instead have the opposite effect and could be the trigger for Adam Copeland to plan his heel turn and side with his best friend.

