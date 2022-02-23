"Can it get any lamer than this?" - Former WWE writer takes a massive shot at AEW President Tony Khan

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo has slammed an off-air moment from the most recent taping of AEW Rampage where company president Tony Khan received a group hug from all of the members of the Best Friends faction.

Khan took to the ring after the show had finished, where Trent Beretta and the rest of Best Friends were still in the ring after Beretta was defeated in the main event by New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jay White.

Will Henderson @willh94 Post-show, @TonyKhan said he could really use a hug, and who better to give him that than the Best Friends! Post-show, @TonyKhan said he could really use a hug, and who better to give him that than the Best Friends! https://t.co/ttuf1kTa4R

Tony Khan stated on the microphone that he had had a long week, a subtle reference to the news of former EVP and AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes leaving the company despite being one of the founders of the company. Khan then requested a hug, which meant the Best Friends had to, in the words of Excalibur, give the people what they wanted.

While it was fun for everybody involved and in the audience, not everyone was a fan of the segment. One of those people was Vince Russo, who voiced his disdain for the segment on his Twitter account:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Happened to catch the @AEW “Group Hug” in the ring. The only thing missing . . . that a wicked game of HOPSCOTH didn’t break out. Really, man, can it get any lamer than this? Happened to catch the @AEW “Group Hug” in the ring. The only thing missing . . . that a wicked game of HOPSCOTH didn’t break out. Really, man, can it get any lamer than this?

Khan likes to have a little bit of fun after AEW shows have gone off the air, with highlights including bringing Hook out to say hello and then leaving. They have staged impromptu matches between young fans and wrestlers, and have also taken the time to thank some of the veterans that are a part of the AEW locker room.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of what Tony Khan puts on the air either

Russo has gone on the record in the past stating that he doesn't watch AEW and doesn't plan on it because he says certain elements of the show are too dangerous.

One example he gave was the ladder match for the AEW TNT Championship between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes, which involved a high-risk spot where Guevara delivered a cutter from the top of the ladder.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Do you think Tony Khan is lame? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think is in the right? Tony Khan Vince Russo 2 votes so far