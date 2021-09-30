Every wrestler on the first episode of AEW Dynamite: Where are they now?

AEW has embarked on making headlines since stepping into the pro wrestling world in 2019. With only two years of its existence, Tony Khan's promotion quickly became a rising juggernaut. Many believe it filled the void that WCW left in the marketplace almost two decades ago.

In hindsight, the company's swift rise wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for legendary and well-established names laying the foundation for the promotion's future. Ever wonder what transpired during the inaugural edition of AEW Dynamite, which emanated from Capital One Arena in Washington on October 2nd, 2019. The show garnered 1.4 million viewership, making it the biggest debut on the TNT network in the last five years.

In this article, we'll take a look at all those wrestlers that showed up that night, and where are they now?

#6 Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara opened the first episode of AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes, who also serves as the Executive Vice President of AEW, wrestled an up-and-coming talent Sammy Guevara in the show's opener. Both men went all out in showcasing their impressive arsenals to set the bar for the episode, which they eventually achieved.

The American Nightmare defeated the Spanish God, thus making his path clear ahead of his AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho next month. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara came out as a star even in defeat. The bout served its purpose in benefitting both men.

Fast forward to 2021, Cody Rhodes has established his legacy surrounding two TNT Championship reigns. He was recently engaged in a rivalry with Malakai Black that didn't end fruitfully, as he lost both the matches against him.

Over the past few months, he hasn't been consistently involved in major storylines, making us believe that the former WWE Superstar might transition into a backstage role a few years down the road. While his loyalty knows no bounds, Rhodes is laser-focused on elevating younger talent in the business, which is why he has brought Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson into the limelight.

Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara recently grabbed social media attention after he defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship for the first time in his career.

The company considers him among the top four pillars of AEW, who could potentially carry the company in the years to come. His run to the top has just kickstarted, and fans can expect him to be involved in money feuds in the future.

