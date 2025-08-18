From ‘Tasting’ Mercedes Mone to Kissing Two Female Stars Simultaneously: 3 Times Toni Storm Has Spiced Things Up in AEW 

It's been a couple of years since Toni Storm took on her current "Timeless" persona. Since transforming into Timeless Toni Storm, the current AEW Women's World Champion has become one of the most popular women in the world of professional wrestling.

Ad

She has been unstoppable in the ring. A part of the reason behind Storm's popularity is her controversial behavior. She hasn't hesitated to use controversial language on live TV and has also been involved in some questionable segments with a few female stars, which has only garnered her more fame.

Here are three times Storm spiced things up in AEW.

#3. Toni Storm Shared a Kiss With Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Simultaneously

Last year, Mariah May aligned herself with Toni Storm for several months. During this time, Mina Shiarakawa, who was one of Mariah's close friends in STARDOM, appeared in AEW and showed interest in facing the Women's World Champion. Storm and Shirakawa engaged in a heated feud that culminated in a match at Forbidden Door 2024.

Ad

Trending

After a hard-fought contest, Timeless Star successfully retained her title. Both women even put their differences aside following the match and hugged it out in the ring. Following this, Shirakawa, Storm, and May shared a kiss simultaneously in the ring.

#2. Toni Storm smelled Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been on a meteoric rise in AEW since her debut last year. She has been on a title-collecting spree and wanted to add one more title to her collection. After winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, The CEO earned a Women's World Title shot against Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

Ad

The buildup to this match turned personal quickly as both women did their best to take shots at one another in their promos. However, things escalated from just promos to violence pretty quickly as they were each hell bent on hurting their opponent.

During one of their segments leading up to their match at All In 2025, Storm and Mone came face-to-face in the ring again. They shook hands in the ring before the Women's World Champion pulled her challenger close and proceeded to smell her.

Ad

Ad

#1. Biting Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas

Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm finally faced each other in a dream match at AEW All In: Texas. The bout was everything fans hoped it would be. Both women put on an incredible performance filled with many unforgettable moments.

During the bout, Mone picked up Storm and was looking to hit the tombstone. However, the Women's World Champion was able to reverse the move, and she didn't hesitate to take a bite out of The CEO. The match continued, and the Timeless One persevered to retain her title.

It will be interesting to see if the women will face each other again for the Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More