Toni Storm's NSFW sequence with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In Texas goes viral

AEW Women's World Champion &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm made headlines when she battled Mercedes Mone at All In Texas last weekend. Now, a controversial spot from their match has gone viral.Toni Storm has captivated audiences with her depiction of a raunchy, flailing, and sometimes unhinged Hollywood starlet. She's made a habit of unnerving and even humiliating her rivals with provocative displays, but she took it to the next level at All In Texas.Storm had already planted several kisses on her opponents throughout her reign, but in her match with The CEO for the AEW Women's World Championship at Globe Life Field, she hoisted her rival up for a Tombstone Piledriver and shocked fans by biting Mone in a sensitive area.It was just the latest of Toni's debauched ploys, but the moment has blown up on social media. As pointed out by user @AIRGold_ on X/Twitter, the clip has more than 300,000 likes and 30 million views on Instagram.Toni Storm claims Mercedes Mone was &quot;delicious&quot;&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm's match against Mercedes Mone was one of the most acclaimed bouts coming out of All In Texas. The two battled for Storm's AEW Women's World Championship for more than 25 minutes, and the result was Mone taking her first singles loss since joining All Elite Wrestling.The champion celebrated her victory on last week's episode of Dynamite, addressing the audience and her opponent from a balcony in the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. She reminded everyone of what she'd told Mercedes heading into All In:&quot;I did say if she made one false move, I’d eat her alive. Well, darling, you were delicious!&quot; said Storm.Storm's next challenger will be Athena, who won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas. Whether the ROH Women's World Champion can dethrone the Timeless star remains to be seen.