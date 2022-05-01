FTR is finally proving they are the crown jewel of AEW's tag team division

The AEW tag team division has been lauded for having some of the most dynamic duos in pro wrestling on their roster. Such powerful pairings as Proud and Powerful, The Young Bucks, reDragon, The Lucha Bros, and (of course) the World Champions Jurassic Express form the nucleus of a deep group of talent.

But AEW's crown jewel in terms of tag team excellence is arguably the best duo in the world today, FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have forged a new school approach with an old-school pedigree that has captured the imagination of wrestling fans.

Their simple strategy appeals to longtime fans, and it sets them apart in the eyes of younger fans. So much so that despite being heels for the length of their careers, the AEW audience has turned them into babyfaces.

Their credo of 'no flips, just fists' seems to be just as effective in the psychology of modern wrestling as it always has been. FTR is proving that pro wrestling - even with all the pomp and pageantry - is still just about a good, old-fashioned fight.

AEW has a major asset in FTR, as they can match up well with just about any opponents

It's no surprise that FTR has been able to venture out and capture both the AAA and Ring of Honor tag team titles; their mat-based ring style can mesh with just about anyone. Harwood and Wheeler are like interchangeable parts, and their ability to play off of each other allows them to work against everyone from luchadors to giants.

The duo also showed how good they are individually when they put on a classic facing each other for a spot in The Owen Hart Memorial Cup Tournament.

Harwood won the hard-fought bout, and both members of FTR embraced after it was all over. It was their tribute to Owen and his family, and they pulled it off with flying colors.

Right now, FTR is riding a wave of momentum that they should have had upon entering All Elite Wrestling. That time has passed, but it's being made up for now. At least it's happening now. Better late than never, as they say.

Don't be shocked if FTR add a third title to their collection and grab the AEW World Tag Team Championship. That's the kind of hot streak they are on currently. They have the fans on their side, they have plenty of gold to defend, and they are at the height of excellence right now.

It's FTR's time now. It's been a long time coming, but it's been worth every minute of the wait.

Is FTR the best tag team in the world today? Would you like to see them capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship and become triple crown champions? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh