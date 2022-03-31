"It's not about the money" - FTR explain why they fired WWE legend Tully Blanchard

FTR have made a name for themselves in AEW as one of the best tag teams on the roster. The duo currently reign supreme at the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and they previously held the gold in AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard managed the two men for the majority of their run with the promotion. But Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler fired the legend for a disagreement a few weeks ago.

Harwood and Wheeler recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, and in one highlight, they explained why they cut ties with the legend. Wheeler noted that while Blanchard previously pushed them to the next level, they want to go in a different direction now.

"When Tully came in, he was laser focused," said Wheeler. "He gave us this edge and he gave us these ideas and he had this knowledge that was untapped and it got us over the hump. We won the AEW Tag Team Titles thanks to Tully. It's not about the money. It's about the legacy. It's about the people that you meet along the way. And I never would have imagined the friendship that we have now and the things that we've accomplished after all these years." (18:18)

FTR are currently on their own, but tensions between the duo and MJF seem to be rising. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Wheeler and Harwood made it clear that they don't approve of the way MJF treated Wardlow. Based on their recent behavior, the former champions might be building up to a face turn in the coming weeks.

FTR have officially challenged The Young Bucks to settle the score

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will seemingly step up to The Young Bucks in the near future. On Wednesday, they challenged Matt and Nick Jackson to a match in order to determine which team is the best. The brothers have not responded yet, but they are set to face Top Flight tomorrow night on Rampage.

The Bucks won their first encounter with FTR when they clashed in 2020, and this bout was an instant classic. The rematch between the former champions could potentially pave the way for one of the duos to capture the gold at some point soon.

