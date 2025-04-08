FTR's breaking point: 5 reasons why the AEW tag team snapped

AEW's FTR became one of the top highlights of the Dynasty pay-per-view. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler broke many hearts yesterday as they turned on Cope. The trio have been long-time real-life friends. However, the Rated-R Superstar was brutally decimated.

Ad

At Dynasty, the trio teamed up to take on Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. After a very chaotic match, the True King's army stood tall in the end. While the defeated trio were departing the ring, Dax Harwood destroyed the former TNT Champion. Cash Wheeler was in disbelief, along with the fans. However, he also started to attack him, and the duo officially turned heel.

Fans are still in shock that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions put Cope on a stretcher at Dynasty. Let's take a look at some of the possible reasons why Cash and Dax snapped on Cope at the pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

#5. Did the Young Bucks influence FTR?

The EVPs returned to help Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynasty. The duo returned for the first time since October and allegedly ran away from the Death Riders. They confirmed on Dynasty that the Bucks are connected to the group, as they helped Moxley retain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of their trios match, the EVPs could have talked to FTR and advised them to change sides. It will be interesting to see if Young Bucks actually changed FTR's minds.

#4. FTR needed a character change

When a wrestler is a babyface, one does have to be careful of their actions and their consequences. Dax Harwood controlled his emotions for far too long. While his frustration was visible, he didn't do anything violent. Now that they have turned heel, the duo can showcase a more vicious side of themselves.

Ad

The former TNT Champion could be just one of many victims and FTR might be on their way to right many wrongs now that they are unhinged.

#3. The duo needed new challengers

For the past few months, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been feuding with Death Riders and the Undisputed Kingdom. Currently, the tag team division hasn't been at its best. Despite having strong champions like the Hurt Syndicate, no major tag team is currently pushed strongly.

Ad

FTR's new attitude could be beneficial in giving the division the boost it needs. They could take on opponents like Top Flight or Outrunners. With the spotlight directly on them right now, they could make any feud feel big.

#2. Cope held them back

FTR and Cope officially united to take on Death Riders in January. Dax and Cash fully supported him in his championship pursuits, but the Rated-R Superstar couldn't capture the gold from Jon Moxley. They put him first every time, rather than going after tag team gold.

Ad

Ad

At Dynasty, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion allegedly blamed them for their loss. After losing at every opportunity, the duo decided to cut the former TNT Champion loose. Now that the weaker link is no longer attached to them, they can go for the tag titles.

#1. Need to prove their worth

The two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions haven't been in the main angle of the division for many years. Despite being one of the best tag teams, they have been overshadowed by other angles. Now that they are the talk of the town once again, FTR should capitalize on the situation and prove why they are one of the best tag teams.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if they have a big role at the company's one of the biggest shows, AEW, All In Texas.

Fans are wondering what is next for the heel tag team. It seems like we have to wait until Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More