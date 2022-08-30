"We were kind of blindsided by it" - FTR sheds light on initial reaction to recent reports on AEW Fight Forever

FTR has responded to the reports of being taken out from the AEW Fight Forever video game.

On Sunday, Fightful Select reported that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, combinedly known as FTR, were "not slated to be a part of the first version of the AEW Fight Forever game as of this moment."

The report also suggested that the tag team made it to the "model phase" and "were originally set to be included in the game, but by Spring of 2022, it had been removed."

Speaking recently to Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Cash Wheeler stated that they assumed the worst on finding out the news.

"For us, the only real issue is we were kind of blindsided by it. We found out, not how you would expect. When you find out something like that, something major like being taken out of a video game, your mind automatically assumes the worst. For us, it was like, 'is this something we need to worry about? Should we read between the lines here. Were we not told for a reason? Now that we are aware and we are out, what is that reason? Is it something we should worry about?' We got an answer, it made a lot of sense, a very logical answer," said Wheeler. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Dax Harwood stated they texted Tony Khan to enquire about the issue

The other half of FTR further elaborated on how they reacted to the reports.

Harwood professed that he first texted Cash and then collectively decided to contact AEW president Tony Khan to get some clarity on the matter:

I had someone message me, one of the journalists messaged me and said, 'Is this true?' I thought I did respond to him. The first thing I did is text Cash, obviously. 'Have you heard about this?' 'No, let's text Tony [Khan] and find out.' We text Tony, we went through the right chain of commands. We text Tony, talked to him. Legal texted us, talked with them a bit, we got our answer, and it was a non-issue." [H/T - Fightful]

Christine @ShiningPolaris



If they aren’t mad can everyone stop being? Seem like #FTR is fine not being part of the #aew game and got a reasonable explanation why.If they aren’t mad can everyone stop being? Seem like #FTR is fine not being part of the #aew game and got a reasonable explanation why. If they aren’t mad can everyone stop being? 😕 https://t.co/b8eYttvb0U

FTR debuted in AEW in 2020 and have also held the AAA Tag Team Championship and the ROH Tag Team titles during their stay in the company so far.

Do you think they are the best tag team in the wrestling industry today? Sound off in the comments section below!

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi