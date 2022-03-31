"They really think they're better at tag team wrestling" - FTR takes a shot at opponents, leading up to ROH Supercard of Honor

FTR openly call themselves "Living Legends." In AEW, the two are among the most featured tag teams in the promotion.

So far, the two have captured the AEW Tag Team Championships once, and are the current AAA Tag Team Champions. This Friday, they'll aim to capture another title as they face the current ROH Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes, for their titles.

The AAA Champions recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip, where the duo took a shot at The Briscoes ahead of their title match.

"Those guys have a lot of parallels and a lot of similarities to me and Cash, but also there are differences as well. We have the same mindset when it comes to matches. We have the same thought process. But they're from Delaware and we're from Carolina," Dax said. "We think we're a little tougher than they are and they think they're tougher than we are. But ultimately it comes down to who thinks who was the best, and I think that, on a shoot, they think they are better than us. We've met them one time before, and it was different pleasentries, but I think they really think they're better at tag team wrestling than we are.” (11:07)

FTR's Dax Harwood was disappointed with The Briscoes' promo ahead of their clash this Friday

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to send a stern message to The Briscoes after they posted a promo calling FTR out. Harwood took the opportunity to reference the recent controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



See y'all 4-1-22 DEM BOYS @jaybriscoe84



DEM BOYS vs FTR



Friday night

@ringofhonor "They ain't ready..." This is it?! This is what you brought to the table?! All the talking & THIS is your go-home?! Gahdamn boys, I'm trying to sell some tickets here. I want a sold out crowd to watch us Will Smith your ass. I guess you've seen one Briscoes promo, you've seen em all.See y'all 4-1-22

FTR met the brothers at ROH: Final Battle 2021, where the two teams shared a stare-off. At the time, a face-off between the two teams was highly unlikely as ROH was seemingly going out of business. Now that Tony Khan has acquired the promotion, this might just be the first of many bouts between the two teams.

Who do you think will leave Supercard of Honor as ROH Tag Team Champions? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

