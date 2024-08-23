Game-changing double-signing? Exploring the chances of AEW signing a 9-time WWE champion after Ricochet

AEW could sign a multi-time WWE world champion after reportedly signing the former Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet. The star is a free agent in the wrestling industry as of now.

It was recently reported that Ricochet has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling after spending years of his career in the Stamford-based promotion. After the rumored blockbuster signing, the Tony Khan-led company could also sign nine-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley.

While nothing is confirmed as of now, chances of Lashley signing with Tony Khan's promotion are likely as he is currently a free agent following his departure from WWE. Moreover, recent reports state that people expect him to show up in AEW which even furthers the chances of The All Mighty going All Elite.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Lashley's former on-screen manager, MVP, has also departed from WWE and could reunite with The All Mighty in AEW. Interestingly, a recent report stated that the two are expected to revamp the popular Hurt Business faction in Tony Khan's promotion with more members if they join the company.

Overall, all the signs point toward Bobby Lashley potentially signing with AEW, as he can still perform well in the ring despite being 48 years of age. Moreover, the former WWE Champion is a big draw in wrestling after his memorable second run in the Stamford-based promotion which could attract Tony Khan.

Ricochet could appear at AEW All In this Sunday

As mentioned earlier, Ricochet has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling. The report also stated that the 35-year-old star is traveling to London, United Kingdom, ahead of the All In Pay-Per-View this Sunday and could be involved in the show as well.

Expand Tweet

Considering the report, the former Intercontinental Champion could be a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match which is scheduled for the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View. It remains to be seen if fans will get a chance to witness the former WWE Superstar making his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback