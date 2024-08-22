Ricochet has signed with AEW; blockbuster plans revealed - Reports

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with AEW. New details have come to light regarding the star's potential plans with the Jacksonville-based company.

According to Fightful Select, the talented performer is AEW-bound. He has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company and is planning to appear on the upcoming shows of Tony Khan's promotion. According to the report, the former WWE Superstar is likely to travel to London for All In 2024. However, his involvement in the marquee event has not been disclosed.

Ricochet was one of the most entertaining prospects in the independent circuit when he signed with WWE in 2018. The 35-year-old initially debuted on NXT and went on to claim the North American Championship.

His impressive in-ring work earned him a main roster call-up. As expected, the erstwhile Prince Puma shined on the main roster during his initial run and even captured the Intercontinental Championship. However, things took a downturn after he lost his title to Gunther.

The former NXT star was written off television after a brutal attack from Bron Breakker on the June 10, 2024, episode of RAW. Ricochet's contract with the company expired later that month, and he was moved to the company's alumni section.

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet makes an appearance at All In this Sunday.

