Ghost from Adam Cole's past to show up in AEW after expiry of his current WWE contract? Exploring the chances 

Adam Cole is the reigning AEW TNT Champion. This is his first title reign in the Jacksonville-based company. He won this championship by dethroning Daniel Garcia at Dynasty 2025.

Adam Cole made his All Elite Wrestling debut in September 2021. He is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets, and if booked well, both he and the company could thrive for years to come. He is currently a midcard act. However, The Panama City Playboy might receive a main event push soon. Interestingly, before joining All Elite Wrestling, Cole was a WWE star from August 2017 to August 2021. He is the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time, having held the title for 403 days from June 2019 to July 2020. Furthermore, his rivalry with Karrion Kross in NXT was nothing short of legendary.

Kross' current WWE run has been underwhelming due to lackluster booking from the Triple H-led creative team. He is a fan favorite, but The Game does not book him in major angles and feuds. His contract with the Stamford-based company is reportedly set to expire this year, and there is a strong possibility that Tony Khan will hire the 39-year-old if WWE opts not to renew his contract. If this happens, Kross and Cole could rekindle their feud. In addition, The Herald of Doomsday might even become AEW World Champion down the line.

That said, this is mere conjecture at this point. It will be interesting to see if WWE opts to renew the contract of the former Final Testament leader following the expiration of his current deal.

Karrion Kross would love to see AEW star Jon Moxley return to WWE

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, the RAW Superstar recalled his 2019 independent circuit match against current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Kross said that he would love to see the former Dean Ambrose return to the Stamford-based company so that they could compete again.

"I do hope one day. I do hope one day that he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane. I think it would be insane, and I would love to compete with him here," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Even though WWE has been underutilizing Karrion Kross for months, fans still adore him. Hopefully, his career will see an upward trajectory soon.

