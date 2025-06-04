Major backstage update on Karrion Kross’ WWE future; contract expiration looms - Reports

The WWE Universe has been buzzing over Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux for months. Fans have rallied around the couple as their popularity grows, but AEW rumors have made the rounds once again. Kross was previously revealed to be in a contract year, and now, sources have provided a big backstage update.

The Herald of Doomsday is enjoying a bit of a career resurgence on WWE's RAW brand despite limited in-ring action. Kross and Scarlett have remained relevant as fans demand a significant push for the married duo. The NYC native, currently feuding with Sami Zayn, was allowed to work indie matches this year: he beat Hammerstone in March to headline FSW's Chris Bey benefit show, then beat JR Kratos during WrestleMania Weekend at GCW/Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII. The start to 2025 was especially interesting as this is Kross' contract year.

WWE officials have not entered into contract negotiations with Kross, according to Fightful Select. Sources could not provide an update on whether or not WWE is interested in keeping Kross and Scarlett on the roster, but the latest backstage update indicates Kross still has time for a highly-anticipated push.

Officials and Kross could be keeping things close to the vest, but sources indicated the company has not approached the 39-year-old for a contract extension or renewal as of this first week in June. There's also no sign of WWE even indicating interest in contract talks with the two-time NXT Champion.

When a Superstar is in a contract year, officials usually inform them, within a month or so, that the company is passing on a renewal or offering an extension. However, as of late, some talents are kept on TV and in the storylines right up until they learn of their contract expiring, or they're approached for an extension.

Kross is believed to be with WWE through the summer months at least. It was originally believed that the contract was set to expire sometime this summer, but word now is that he still has a few more months left on the deal.

Karrion Kross set for this week's WWE Main Event

World Wrestling Entertainment's 662nd edition of Main Event was taped on Monday before RAW at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The episode will air this Thursday via Peacock.

Karrion Kross vs. Akira Tozawa was taped for this week's Main Event episode, along with Michin vs. Candice LeRae. The men's match will be a rematch from Kross' Main Event wins over Tozawa in September 2024 and this past April.

Besides Kross vs. Tozawa from April and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Karrion has worked just one RAW match this year, which was the April loss to AJ Styles. Coming out of WrestleMania, Kross took a Main Event loss to Dragon Lee but beat Tyler Bate on the same show three weeks later.

