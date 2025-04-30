WWE Universe almost caused major botch before RAW, Karrion Kross reveals

Karrion Kross and Scarlett continue to intrigue the WWE Universe with their current personas. Despite little TV time, the happy couple have managed to stay relevant, which led to fans calling on Triple H to push them. The crowd popped—and almost caused a major mishap—as Kross returned to the ring this week.

The Herald of Doomsday and The Perfect Ten went viral when their previous fan-favorite entrance was used for Kross's first WWE match since December: a Main Event win over Akira Tozawa, taped March 31 to air April 3. Kross has bounced around recent storylines, which led to AJ Styles winning their fifth-ever singles bout on the WrestleMania go-home RAW. Despite that loss, and in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, fans continue to rally for Kross and Scarlett.

The WWE Universe welcomed Kross and Scarlett with thunderous applause once again at Monday's RAW in Kansas City. Kross may have taken a loss to Dragon Lee, but the pre-match ovation seemingly made his night. The two-time NXT Champion took to X to respond to a photographer today and revealed that the crowd inside the T-Mobile Center was so loud he couldn't hear their theme song, which caused him to almost miss the cue for the match.

"The crowd got so loud live that I couldn’t hear our music and almost missed our cue. [face with tears of joy emoji] Thank you @CastagnaTiffany for the awesome shots on Monday and thank you Kansas City. [fist emoji] [hourglass emoji]," Karrion Kross wrote.

Four of Kross' six matches in 2025 have taken place inside the WWE ring. The first outside the company was a win over Hammerstone at Chris Bey's benefit show on March 23. Kross' second non-WWE match of the year came during WrestleMania 41 Weekend at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII event, hosted by GCW. He defeated JR Kratos.

Karrion Kross touts new documentary

Karrion Kross is the subject of another non-WWE documentary coming soon. "The Killer" is set to premiere on Friday, May 2, via Kross' official YouTube channel. He took to Instagram to share the documentary trailer, which will be free to view.

Davin Tong is releasing Kross' short doc through his Not David Films company. In addition to his work as an actor, Tong is also the Content Producer for Kross and Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder.

