Karrion Kross reveals surprising inspiration for new WWE RAW gimmick

The WWE Universe has had immense interest in Karrion Kross as of late. The veteran superstar seems to be on hiatus from the ring, but he has managed to stay relevant with a bit of a reinvention. Kross is now offering an apparent explanation for why things are the way they are.

The Herald of Doomsday recently lost The Final Testament when AOP and Paul Ellering were released and The Miz was sent to SmackDown. Kross has morphed into more of a sinister character, gaining fans through psychology while currently out of the ring, as he has not wrestled since a live event on December 29.

Kross took to Instagram to respond to a query from his employer. The company shared footage of Monday's RAW promo where the former NXT Champion taunted Sami Zayn, dismissing the Road to WrestleMania 41 chances of Sami, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins. WWE asked Kross why he's so unsettling. The 39-year-old responded with what seems to be a very curious piece of the Killer Kross origin story.

"Why? I guess it all started back when I was a child. They said here; this is called 'coffee,'" Karrion Kross wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Karrion Kross' comment on Instagram (Photo Credit: WWE on Instagram)

Kross last wrestled at the non-televised live event in Chicago on December 29, teaming with AOP and Scarlett for a loss to The Wyatt Sicks without Uncle Howdy. He hasn't wrestled on TV since the December 9 RAW, where The Final Testament and The Miz defeated The Wyatt Sicks in eight-man action.

Big WWE RAW title matches announced

Next week's WWE RAW will feature the red brand's Elimination Chamber go-home build. The episode will air live from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Two title matches will take place next Monday. In a rematch from the championship tournament finals, inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will face Dakota Kai with the title on the line. Kai defeated Ivy Nile this week to become the new #1 contender.

RAW will also see Naomi and Bianca Belair defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Belair and Jade Cargill retained over the Judgment Day members on November 11, but Liv and Raquel won a non-title match on January 27.

