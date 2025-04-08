Reason for Karrion Kross' current look; how WWE could encourage one major change

The WWE Universe is once again buzzing with optimism for Karrion Kross. As soon as news dropped on Kross' contract expiring this summer, the RAW Superstar brought back his highly requested entrance, featuring his wife Scarlett. The WWE Universe continued to complain about one missing link to the Kross presentation, and now the man himself is revealing how that can be obtained.

The Herald of Doomsday squashed Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event last week in what was Kross' first World Wrestling Entertainment match of 2025, his first TV outing since The Final Testament beat The Wyatt Sicks in early December, and his first WWE singles match since the Main Event win over Tozawa in late September. While the entrance was brought back, fans continued calling on Kross to change his look. He'd previously worn a shaved/buzzed head that fit his cold-blooded personality.

Kross sported a bit more hair when Triple H re-hired him in 2022, and now the 39-year-old has shoulder-length locks. The Sports Courier recently asked Kross if he always planned to grow his hair out. The two-time NXT Champion opened up on his looks and revealed he's currently sporting long hair due to a film role he landed, which he kept upon returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Kross then disclosed two ways he'd consider a haircut: if WWE's creative writing team pitched a strong enough storyline, or if the right opportunity came along with a children's charity.

"I initially shaved my head because I thought it suited the presentation of the character on the indies. I buzzed my head a couple times growing up for sports' combat purposes. To have a lot of hair when doing jiu-jitsu, you’re always sweating and boxing, it’s kind of a pain in the butt. Especially, [with always needing] to put product in it, if you start sweating, it’s all over your face. I decided to let my hair grow out after I was released from WWE because I was contacted by another writer/producer for a film. The character was presented like an ex-military guy kind of on his last leg in New Mexico. He may still produce the film, hopefully he gives me a shout because I did get the role," Karrion Kross said. [H/T to Fightful]

Karrion Kross continued:

"The plan was to grow the hair out for the character, and then I got re-signed to WWE, and just decided to keep the hair. It wasn’t for a while until we realized he had to jump to another project, there was a hold on producing the film, which [is very common], happens all the time. I kept the hair and would be open to shaving it for going back to [the bald or buzzed] look, but there would need to be a strong storyline for it. The only other case I'd shave it for would be to donate it to a charity, which I was talking to. I made a donation to them but was going to donate my hair to some kids suffering from hair loss. If I still decide to do that, I may as well let it get as long as possible," Karrion Kross said. [H/T to Fightful]

Kross was then asked about a popular gimmick in pro wrestling: the Hair vs. Hair match. The former AAA star said he'd really prefer not to defend his hair in a match, laughing and then adding that it seems like such a waste.

Karrion Kross hypes WWE ring return

Karrion Kross wrestled his first WWE match of the year last week when he defeated Akira Tozawa on Thursday's Main Event. Kross took to Instagram after the episode and shared a few photos, captioning them with a few familiar words.

"Fall + Pray [hourglass emoji] #WWE," Killer Kross wrote with the photos below.

Kross actually wrestled his first match of the year on March 23 for the Future Stars of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas. FSW Mecca X served as the benefit show for TNA star Chris Bey, and Triple H allowed Kross to defeat free agent Hammerstone in the main event.

